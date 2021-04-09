A recommendation to pause in person high school classes by the state health department and Governor Gretchen Whitmer has left each district with an important decision in their hands.
School districts have to decide to return to remote learning or keep classes in person. Parents are left to roll with the punches.
"It's been quite the rollercoaster, honestly. Just the back and forth," said Kearsley Community Schools parent Destany Krueger.
Krueger said they have been given a choice.
"They left in person learning available and if parents wanted to go that route, we can, or if we choose to have them virtual, that's OK, too," Krueger said.
Her life without that choice would have been a lot more stressful.
"We're with our children every day. We see what they're going through. Allowing us to do what's best for the kids in our family I feel was a good step," Krueger said.
At Bay City Central High School, parents don't have that same choice. The district made the decision to put all secondary students on a remote learning schedule until April 16.
Barb Seifferly's son is a sophomore at Bay City Central.
"It changes every couple of days. I think he's just stuck in the mode that, virtual is the way that it is for right now,” Seifferly said.
She is happy with how her district is handling the pandemic, but still wishes her son had another option.
"I wish I did have the option. Because he'd be going back in person. I believe that they need those social skills," Seifferly said.
Both mothers agree the children are hurting while living through the pandemic.
