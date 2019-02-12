More than 200 schools and businesses have closed their doors due to Tuesday’s winter weather.
And in situations like this, it’s good to keep a sense of humor.
And it’s good to see, despite more than a dozen days off of school in the last month, some districts can still see some humor in it.
That includes getting a little creative when reporting their district shutdowns right here on TV5.
On Feb. 12, when entering their closing announcement, Clare Public Schools added the note “Yippee Kai Yay, Another Snow Day”.
Durand Area Schools also added the note “Here we go again…”.
CLICK HERE to get the full list of closures and delays on WNEM TV5.
