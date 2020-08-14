Bay City. Saginaw Township. Davison. Lapeer.
Those are only some of the school districts within the last week that have changed or announced plans for the upcoming school year.
The deadline is Saturday and parents feel...
"Like an emotional roller coaster to say the least,” parent Destany Krueger said. “The information is so hard to understand because it changes so frequently. It's hard to know what's real and what's not, especially with all of the different information that's produced, so it's been tough."
These last-minute announcements put stress on parents trying to make sense of the situation.
"They just answered that my question was put onto the facts page and when I went to look it wasn't on the facts page,” Peigi Huber said. “So, I had to email again and say ‘here's my question. Specifically, can you just answer it here?’”
For teachers, the confusion doesn't end there.
"In many other districts, unions -- meaning teachers, support staff, the people we represent -- were not involved in the development of the plan,” David Hecker AFT president said. “There were districts where, although the law requires districts to collectively bargain with us on the impact of the plan, some districts have yet to do that."
Just like their children, parents have similar feelings about the incoming year.
"I’m ready for summer break for next year already," Huber said.
Unfortunately, it's one day at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.