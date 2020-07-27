As state leaders are keeping a close eye on the number of coronavirus cases, school districts are still scrambling to prepare for in-class learning.
Part of that includes safety protocols for school buses.
“We are actively planning and just about every day we’re in meetings,” said Matthew Dowdy, transportation director for the Saginaw Intermediate School District.
Dowdy said the Saginaw ISD is gearing up for their upcoming school year this fall. He said even though nothing is final, his department is acting as if in-school classes will take place. He said they are looking to hire more bus drivers.
“We typically try to keep about a 10 percent sub pool, but if we could get up to 20 percent in our sub pool, that would be great. I don’t know if that’s possible. We do realize that’s kind of a challenge. So we’ve put some plans together if we’re short drivers and how we could accommodate those situations,” Dowdy said.
He said his department is responsible for following state mandates and health and safety codes while dealing with the pandemic. He said this school year, all buses and drivers will be following strict guidelines.
“All K-12 students will be required to wear masks on school buses. We’ll try to keep the windows open as much as possible, just to keep the air flow through the buses. After each transit route, we’re required to sanitize the buses. And so we’ve ordered special victory sprayer machines that will actually spray the entire bus with a mist after every run and it’s a disinfectant that takes about 15 minutes to dry. So every bus will be disinfected,” Dowdy said.
He said if people are interested in becoming a driver, it’s better to act now rather than later.
“One of the challenges we’re finding out is with the Secretary of State. Getting into the Secretary of State, you have to schedule an appointment. So we’re finding that some of these appointments are three months out. So just keeping that in mind,” Dowdy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.