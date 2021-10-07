A local school district is putting the hammer down when it comes to new social media trends encouraging students assault their teachers.
Last month, the "Devious Licks" challenge went viral encouraging students to steal and vandalize school property. This month, teachers across the country are on alert for the slap a teacher challenge.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools Superintendent, Anthony Berthiaume, is not mincing words about the latest tik-tok challenge.
"One word that comes to my mind is disgusting, horrible, very juvenile, it creates some anxiety that doesn't need to be added to the plate of all educators," Berthiaume said.
Berthiaume said his school bathrooms were damaged just like others across the county as a part of last month's challenge. He said those students were caught and have to pay to fix the vandalism they caused.
Berthiaume said no staff members have been assaulted and he wants it to stay that way.
"We will take this very seriously. You know it could result in discipline up to expulsion or even getting law enforcement involved with any time of malicious destruction or any type of physical assault," Berthiaume said.
Bathrooms were also damaged in Caro, but superintendent George Rierson said it became apparent that his students aren't up to the tik-tok challenge.
"It was clear that the other students are not encouraging that, they're not supporting it, and they have respect for district property and for district staff," Rierson said.
Rierson believes keeping the right atmosphere in place will benefit everyone in the Caro Community Schools District.
"Our best line of defense is working with our students, having that positive relationship and a positive school climate where everyone understands that there is mutual respect and that's valued," Rierson said.
Both Rierson and Berthiaume would like to see big tech reign in these so-called challenges.
"I'm hoping these social media platforms pay closer attention to some of the content that's allowed up on their sites," Berthiaume said.
