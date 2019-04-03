A suburban Detroit school has dropped some questions from its online application after a complaint that it asked for information including proof of citizenship and residency.
The Detroit News reports the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sent a letter Tuesday to the headmaster of the Creative Montessori Academy in Southgate saying the questions were unconstitutional and the process can stigmatize children and deny them an education.
The school says it was using an outsourced system to collect information. Creative Montessori Superintendent Laura Moellering says it appears that all available feeds for collecting information were being used, but the school doesn't need "nor did we intend to collect this information for any purpose."
Moellering says the application has been changed "so that no one will be prevented from enrolling online."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.