Some people issued parking tickets from Northern Michigan University can pay at least part of their debt by donating items to the Upper Peninsula school's food pantry.
Donations of various items can reduce or eliminate a fine of up to $25. The value of items is determined at drop-off, but the Marquette campus offers options in categories ranging from $5 to $25.
The next donation date is Dec. 3, which coincides with the National Day of Giving. Organizers say about 1,000 pounds of food are typically collected and between $3,000 and $5,000 in fines are waived.
The Food 4 Fines program is similar to efforts elsewhere connected to parking or library fines. Parking Services Coordinator Patti Rizzio says some students and employees donate items even without fines to forgive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.