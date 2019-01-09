A local school district is helping to raise money to fund a scholarship in memory of a Mid-Michigan man whose body was found in a Mid-Michigan river.
Cass City Public Schools will be holding a 50-50 raffle at the girls’ and boys’ games at USA on Thursday and Friday.
All proceeds will go to the Parker Haire Memorial Scholarship fund.
The body of 21-year-old Parker was discovered in the Sebewaing River on Jan. 2 after he had been reported missing.
On Jan. 1 responders from Sebewaing Fire and EMS, and Huron and Tuscola County deputies set out in search of Haire, who claimed to be cold and wet and near a factory during a 911 call.
All funds raised will be used at the discretion of the Haire family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.