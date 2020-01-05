A school board in the Upper Peninsula is holding its first meeting since a committee recommended that Marquette Senior High School stop using the nicknames Redmen and Redettes.
The issue isn't on the official agenda Monday. But it could come up during public comments or during remarks by school board members.
A special committee in December said dropping Redmen and Redettes would be consistent with the opinions of nationally recognized Native American groups.
Superintendent William Saunders says there still "are many voices that have not been heard."
