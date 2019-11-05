An investigation is underway following an incident with a Mid-Michigan school employee and student.
Westwood Heights School District, in Genesee County, has released very little information regarding the incident earlier this month, but did provide the following statement:
The Westwood Heights School District is investigating an incident involving a student and a staff member that occurred on November 1. The staff member is on paid administrative leave, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
- Peter Toal, Westwood Heights Schools, Superintendent.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.