Another school district is warning about an incident involving a stranger and a student.
Carman-Ainsworth Schools said that yesterday afternoon a student was approached by a man in a newer white SUV Buick in the area near Linden Road and Shady Oaks Trail.
According to the district, the student was walking home when the man rolled down his window and tried to speak to the student. The student ignored the man and continued walking home.
Once home, the Flint Township Police Department was contacted.
The district reminds parents and guardians to talk to children about strangers, and being aware of their surroundings.
