A warning for parents and guardians to talk to your kids.
Mayville Community Schools issued a letter about an issue that happened on Nov. 9.
Elementary Principal Kimberly Morden said that on Friday, as the elementary students were getting of the bus in Fostoria, an older gentleman with white hair, three children in the back, and driving a dark colored Buick approached a student.
The man told the girl that he had gotten a call from her parents asking him to pick her up and take her to the Baptist church.
Morden said that the student’s grandfather was there, and told the man that didn’t happen.
The man then drove away.
The Tuscola County Sheriff Department has been contacted, and Morden reminded parents to teach your child a code word, and when approached by someone offering a ride, that person must know the secret word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.