A Mid-Michigan school launches a new fundraiser to raise money for extracurricular activities.
Grand Blanc Academy is conducting its shoe drive fundraiser from October 1, through November 30.
The school will earn money based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
The money will benefit activities at the school such as Stillness in Motion, Hip-Hop Dance and much more.
Anyone can donate gently worn, used and new shoes at 5135 East Hill Rd., Grand Blanc, MI, 48439.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Patty Wood, Principal. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our new programs, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to Grand Blanc Academy, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.