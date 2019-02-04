School leaders said they are planning to reorganize Montague and Moore Elementary for the 2019-2020 school year in Mt. Morris.
Moore would take all 2nd and 3rd-grade classes while Montague would oversee the 4th and 5th-grade classes.
School leaders said the reorganization would provide an educational specialization opportunity and keeping student groups together.
Pickup and drop off times would be staggered to help meet the needs of families.
School leaders will be holding meetings for further discussion. Parents are asked to attend to give their input.
This comes after school leaders said they saw great success in Pinehurst Elementary School after it was reorganized years ago.
Parents with concerns can also contact building principals or central office.
