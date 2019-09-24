There were no major injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Mid-Michigan school bus on Monday.
The school bus belongs to the Charlton Heston Academy and the crash happened in the Rose City/Lupton area.
The crash happened at 4:42 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.
The school district said a vehicle hit the front driver's side of the bus as the bus was making a left turn, adding the vehicle may have been trying to pass the bus.
There were no major injuries and all students and staff are home safe, the school said.
MSP said two children sustained minor "bumps and bruises," and two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
