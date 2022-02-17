A dynamic duo is back in action.
Thursday Swartz Creek Principal, Jim Kitchen, and Superintendent, Ben Mainka, channeled their inner Adele to share the news about a snow day with their students.
The musical message, "Due to Snow" was a parody of Adele's "Hello".
This isn't the first time the pair have delivered school news through song.
They have also made announcements using Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."
