A community is coming together to honor an 11-year-old Mid-Michigan girl who lost her battle with cancer one year ago today.
McKenna Schummer, from Grand Blanc, passed away in 2018 from a rare and aggressive bone cancer called Osteosarcoma.
Now her family is asking people to wear yellow while doing a random act of kindness.
Several schools are also planning to participate in “Make a Difference Day”.
Fenton’s State Road Elementary is asking students to wear yellow, and they will get the chance to have their make-up done by a professional.
As McKenna was undergoing treatments for her cancer, she suffered hair loss and her complexion lost color. It was because of those side effects she found a love for make-up and helped spur McKenna’s Beauty Bar. McKenna’s Beauty Bar can be found at some hospitals and provides a beauty box to some kids who are stuck in the hospital.
At Fenton’s AGS Middle School, each grade will be working with a different local charity organization as part of “Make a Difference Day”.
