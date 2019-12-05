Explicit photos of a Bentley High Schooler are being shared on social media by multiple students.
Bentley Schools is getting police involved. They’re launching an investigation and taking to Facebook to let parents and students know what's going on.
They’re also reminding everyone that spreading private photos, especially of somebody underage, is illegal.
The Bentley School District is providing counseling and programming for the student body, and they've reached out here to the YWCA of Greater Flint for help.
"We do offer a curriculum, it's called safe dates,” said Ann Kita of the YWCA. “It's an opportunity for us to go into classrooms or into small groups inside the building and create a safe place to talk about questions from students that they may not feel comfortable asking teachers or counselors."
Kita is the director of domestic violence and sexual assault services with the YWCA. She says with advancements in technology kids sharing photos is a common problem and those who are spreading them often don't understand the consequences.
"Kids are going to make mistakes,” she said. “I know I made mistakes when I was growing, that's the only way we can really learn."
Kita hopes the YWCA's resources can make a positive change.
"The more educated the students become, maybe this won't happen again," she said.
The original posts and account on social media have been taken down.
Bentley schools and the Burton police department are investigating.
