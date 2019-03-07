A local school was put on lockdown after the word “bomb” was found written on a bathroom wall.
The Vassar Police Department reports that on March 6 at around 11:30 a.m. they were contacted by Vassar High School after a school staff member reported finding the message.
The building was searched, and no threat was found, according to police.
At around 12:30 p.m., the school was taken out of lockdown.
The matter remains under investigation.
If you know anything, call the City of Vassar Police Department at 989-823-8531.
