Three Mid-Michigan teens are recovering after a horrific crash on Monday.
Now their fellow students are rallying behind them to help.
They were in a rollover crash in Lapeer County on Monday and two of the teens were ejected.
“They were going down a dirt road too fast, hit a bump,” said Alison Reed, student council advisor at North Branch High School - where the students attend class.
The three teens are in the hospital after their car flipped on a rural Lapeer County road.
The school and its student body are wasting no time trying to help the kids and their families, according to Reed.
“For the families, it’s a lot of gas money going back and forth. So we are trying to raise money for gas cards. And also, after you go to the hospital and you see your kid in the hospital, you really don't want to think about making dinner,” Reed said.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says two of the three students were ejected from the car on Monday.
The 2001 Chevy Impala they were in was traveling west on Barnes Road when they 16-year-old driver lost control and left the north side of the roadway.
The school faculty says this is a painful reminder to remind students to use caution while driving.
“It’s something as silly as just going a little bit too fast that can cause something catastrophic,” Reed said.
All three teens were transported to McLaren in Lapeer. The driver and the backseat passenger suffered the most serious injuries. While they likely need longer stays in the hospital, their friends are thankful all three are expected to make a full recovery.
“It’s going to be more time in the hospital for two of them. The parents really need this money to get back and forth to see their children,” Reed said.
The 17-year-old passenger, who was in the front seat, is expected to be sent home from the hospital soon.
