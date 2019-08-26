Holy Family Catholic School in Grand Blanc was in secure mode on Monday following a threat made on Twitter.
The secure mode has since been lifted.
The Grand Blanc Police Department saw a non-specific threat on Twitter and asked the school to go into secure mode while they investigated, school officials said.
The threat was not directed at the school, school officials said.
"We take every threat seriously," Grand Blanc Township Police Officer Jon Swartz said.
Swartz oversees East Middle School in Grand Blanc Township.
He said police are already sniffing out potential threats.
"Any threat that comes across our desk or that we even hear about, we take it seriously and to the full extent. We investigate it as far as we can," Swartz said.
The student resource officer at West Middle School is Dan Wolschlegher.
Wolschlegher said schools in the Grand Blanc area received a potential threat early Monday morning. Police put Holy Family Catholic School in secure mode because it was the only school in session.
Police say it was an out of state threat and was not credible, but that's why it's important that everyone has training just in case.
"Everybody in our district from para pros, the lunch staff, to security members, all new staff are trained in Alice - including our superintendent and school board members," Wolschlegher said.
All Grand Blanc schools will have a patrol vehicle with its lights on in front of the school when the kids head into class and when they are leaving.
Police say the vehicles will be outside for the first week of school to welcome students and to slow down drivers.
"Speed limit zones that are 25, slow them down and they get drivers used to having the kids back in school again," Wolschlegher said.
Both officers say the main goal is to keep students safe; and they do that by getting to know the students and telling them to speak up if something seems off.
"We build relationships with the kids so they feel comfortable coming to us if they see something," Swartz said.
Police say the only way to prepare for the worst is with practice, which is why they hold active shooting drills throughout the year.
