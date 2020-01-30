Students in a southern Michigan school district are getting a long weekend because of bed bugs.
Morenci schools in Lenawee County are closed Thursday and Friday. The superintendent says a “few” bugs were discovered in the high school Tuesday.
Michael McAran says the district is using a rubbing alcohol spray in buildings as well as dogs that can detect bed bugs.
“I would suggest that this would be a great time to make sure that backpacks, winter jackets, hats, gloves and boots are washed and dried in high heat,” McAran told parents.
Morenci is in southeastern Michigan near the Ohio border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.