A racist video - that used the N-word and was created by a Midland High School student - angered students, parents and community members.
The video appeared to target a black male student and white female student who the narrator in the video claimed were dating.
In a lengthy letter to parents this week, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow detailed the school’s actions since the video became public.
The letter stated in part, teachers held discussions in their classrooms to help all begin to process what happened and explore ways to work together to address racism, inclusion, and diversity issues.
Sharrow went on to say while he is not allowed to discuss specifics of student discipline, he did say discipline, counseling, and reformative practices are occurring.
The school also brought Dr. Amy Beasley, of Dow Chemical’s inclusion team, into Midland High School this week.
The school said Beasley and several staff members met with a small group of students who are deeply affected by this video and other events.
Sharrow hopes they feel safe to return to school and he will continue to support their transition back to Midland High.
He ended his most recent statement by condemning the offensive content of the video. He said over the last week we have all gone through the full range of emotions and now we must take action to stop racism, separation, and exclusion actions and behaviors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.