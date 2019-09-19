Carrollton Public Schools is warning parents after two men approached a student walking to school.
The district said the incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 19 in the area of Church and Meadowlawn Streets in Carrollton Township.
The district said the unknown men were driving a smaller black four-door compact car with tinted windows.
The Carrollton Public School District said it is working with the police to identify the two people involved.
If you have any information, call police.
