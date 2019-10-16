The Beecher Community School District is alerting parents after multiple parents had an altercation in a parking lot and weapons were drawn.
Superintendent Marcus Davenport said that the incident happened on the morning of Oct. 16 near the Head Start entrance parking area of Dailey Elementary.
Superintendent Davenport said multiple parents had an altercation in the parking lot area and during that altercation weapons were drawn.
The staff alerted officials and the building was put into lockdown mode.
According to the notice, Beecher Community Schools and GISD are working with law enforcement agencies to apprehend any individuals “who threaten the safety of our students”.
No one was hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.
