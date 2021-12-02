Schools across the state are dealing with a rippling effect in the wake of Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School.
Officials are seeing a rise in online threats and other copycats, putting school districts on high alert.
“It’s very disgusting honestly,” said Marciela Franco, who said she has a lot of connections with Saginaw Township Community School families.
In light of what happened in Oxford, she was alarmed when she saw a post on social media that made a threat appearing to target Heritage High School and White Pine Middle School.
The district said the threat originated from the Sterling Heights area. It was edited to include Heritage and White Pine.
Police investigated and concluded this was not a credible threat toward Saginaw Township Community Schools. An increased police presence at both schools was in place as a precaution.
"I'm so relieved that it was a hoax,” Franco said.
This district isn't alone in dealing with these threats that so far, investigators say are not credible, and parents throughout the area are concerned and some are threatening to take legal action.
“Our children need to be better protected at schools. and there are measures that are available to prevent weapons from entering school premises,” said attorney Bruce Leach.
In response to the events in oxford, Leach sent a letter to Grand Blanc Community Schools demanding the district hire trained armed security and install metal detectors. Failing to do so will be met with legal action for failing to protect students and could expose the district to legal action if a future tragedy were to occur.
"This is a modern threat that requires proactive solutions,” Leach said. “And if you're not doing enough and continuing to just do the same old as what we've been doing, clearly isn't working.”
As for Franco, she tells us her kids attend public school in Flint, but given the current state of affairs, she'd like to change that.
“If I had the choice to home school, we would be home schooling,” she said.
