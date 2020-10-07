Wednesday was count day for Michigan public schools and attendance is critical for funding.
“Count day is different this year certainly than what we’ve experienced in the past,” Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.
Bigelow’s district, along with others across the state, are adjusting to a different kind of count day, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The way count works during this period where we have students involved remote and virtual is we look at two-way interaction. That is the texts, email, phone calls that happen between the teacher and the student,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow said count day is actually count week this time around. He said teachers, school administrators, and central office staff are all making sure student attendance reported to the state is accurate.
“You look at the two-way interaction from today through next Tuesday,” Bigelow said.
He said 75 percent of state funding will be based on the count from last school year. He said each tallied student represents $8,111 in state money for the district, which is why he wants to see every student accounted for.
“It is vitally important that all students who are being served are present so that schools can get the funding for educating them,” Bigelow said.
