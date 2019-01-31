The deep freeze forced many schools to use all of the snow days they had left.
As many parents are ready to get their kids back to class, some Mid-Michigan schools have already closed for Friday as temperatures will still be extremely cold.
“It hasn’t been that cold. I have taken my kids fishing a few times on the Saginaw River. So it’s been a lot of fun,” said Jason Kowalski, parent.
Many parents like Kowalski have been forced to find different ways to keep their kids busy this week since most schools have been closed due to subzero temperatures.
The hallways and classrooms have sat empty at Freeland Elementary since last Friday.
Superintendent Matt Cairy has been monitoring the weather to determine if opening back up on Friday will be an option.
“If we were in a wind chill warning obviously we would not have school. Otherwise it’s the same factor that would go into any other day. Is it safe enough to transport kids to and from school,” Cairy said.
Due to the unusual amount of subzero temperatures, Freeland and other Mid-Michigan schools have reached the six snow days allotted by the state.
Cairy said the safety of students and staff is top priority. He may consider applying for a waiver from the state.
“What the waiver will do would allow for school districts not to have to make up days at the end of the school year. Three days can be given by the state superintendent for that waiver,” Cairy said.
Kowalski said his kids are actually anxious to get back in the classroom.
“Four days is a lot. They’re ready to get back to school,” Kowalski said.
School officials are keeping an eye on the weather to determine whether schools will be open or closed on Friday. You can view closings here.
