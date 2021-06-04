Cyber attacks are a growing problem across the nation and here in mid-Michigan, from ransomware crippling massive power companies to government entities getting hacked for information. Hackers can even attack your own personal computer.
“It’s greatly increased in the last six months because there’s been large payouts to get ransoms back,” said Det. Sgt. Jeff Hoffman with Michigan State Police. “That’s brought more and more malicious actors into the game trying to make a quick buck.”
The threat of cyber attacks is at a high as cybercriminals take advantage of insurance pay outs.
Det. Sgt. Hoffman says it’s resulting in “multi-billion dollar a year losses across the United States and even more internationally.”
Hoffman said big businesses and schools are the main targets right now.
“Schools, governments, and big businesses have good cyber insurance policies,” Hoffman said. “Cyber insurance to date has been paying out quite a bit, it’s just perpetuated the problem with more people becoming victims in hopes that they’ll pay.”
But usually, the way this information is compromised is through employees.
“Employees opening emails, clicking on links, or downloading attachments that they really weren’t expecting, but they’re just in a habit of opening everything they get,” Hoffman said.
To keep yourself and your data safe, Hoffman recommends starting with strong passwords and two-factor authentication.
“People just need to be aware of what data they have both on their computers and stored in the cloud online,” Hoffman said. “Limit that data to what they really need to have stored in those places and keep the rest of it offline.”
State police encourage any organization that has been hit by a ransomware attack to make a report by emailing MC3@michigan.gov or by calling 1-877-642-9237
