The recent winter weather had led several school districts to cancel class.
Some area districts have canceled as many as 25 days this school year alone.
Now several schools are scrambling to make up days. For Frankenmuth Public Schools that means cutting into upcoming breaks.
“It really is an unusual year,” said Gary Hicks, parent.
It was a quiet December, but it’s a different story for January and February. The winter weather has been roaring in, causing many schools to use up their snow days and then some.
The weather forced Frankenmuth to change its calendar to make up for four extra snow days it used outside of the allotted six every year.
Students now have to go to school during two days of “winter break.”
The district also changed a half-day into a full and added a day in June, making the last day of school Monday, June 17.
Hicks said he is fine with it.
“It was smart. They needed to do it. I think the schools had to air on safety and it’s unfortunate, but it will only be a few days,” Hicks said.
Parent Greg Rummel feels for the students.
“I think it’s a bit meh. The vast majority of the kids would rather be getting out of school sooner in the spring than go much later,” Rummel said.
But he understands why it is needed and thinks the school made the right call.
“I think you’re better off being safe than sorry,” Rummel said.
