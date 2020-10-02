Just about every day there seems to be a new case of COVID-19 in a different Mid-Michigan school. But how do they do contact tracing with all those students?
"We had to get all the seating charts,” said John Lanyi, Clio Carter Middle School principal. “We started with the seating charts from all the classrooms and we went to identify anybody that was within 6-feet of that student."
Lanyi knows that all too well after recently dealing with a case at the middle school. He says contact tracing is tough but vital.
"Were they an athlete? Did it affect that particular team it could potentially affect another team from a different school,” Lanyi said. “And you also have to look at your bussing. Did they ride a bus?"
Lanyi says it took a little digging, but they were able to quarantine everyone that was exposed within 1 school day. And that child is already better and back to class.
At times like this the Genesee County Health Department says it’s especially important to wear a mask and social distance."
Kimberly Van Slyke-Smith is with the Genesee County Health Department says contact tracing is extremely important but adds it can be difficult to get people to participate.
"If you’re contacted because you’re a positive case please, please, please let us know who your friends and family are,” she said. “So, we can let them know that they’ve been exposed."
Van Slyke-Smith says some people think it's an invasion of privacy.
"They don’t want to talk to us or they’re uncomfortable talking to us,” she said. “There’s a lot of myths related to contact racing."
But the health department says they would never share information and that it's extremely important to stop the spread, most importantly in schools.
Lanyi says for some kids with siblings it can take them out of school for nearly a month.
"You’re out for 24 days because they have to do their 10-day quarantine and then you have to go for your 14 day quarantine," he said.
