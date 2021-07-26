Although many colleges begin classes next month, only one in three of the state's college age population is fully vaccinated.
“I think, from the students I’ve personally spoken to, for some, it is a matter of them believing they're healthy already. Or that be the symptoms of covid are really not that bad. And so even if they did get sick, it would not be a very serious situation,” said Jennifer Dehaemers, Central Michigan University’s vice president for student recruitment and retention.
The school is putting on a lottery to encourage vaccinations.
"Our goal is that we wanna be able to keep the university open, keep classes in session, allow students to continue to work toward whatever their goal is and we think the best way to be able to do that is to have as healthy of a semester as we can and academic year as we can,” Dehaemers said.
CMU’s first of four drawings will be August 2, and one of the prizes is a full tuition scholarship.
"The data are in. People who are vaccinated, if they get COVID, the consequences of that seem to be less severe. And so it's really trying to get more people vaccinated really,” Dehaemers said.
So far, about twenty percent of the school's population has signed up for the lottery.
While CMU isn't making the COVID vaccine mandatory, Baker College is, at least for health care students working externally.
The school told TV5 that an increasing number of its clinical partners, including hospital systems and health care facilities, are requiring students to be vaccinated.
Baker classes begin August 23.
