Parents across the state are trying to keep up with the frustrating world of remote learning.
While some are succeeding, many others are ready for it to end.
With fears of a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall, the prospect that online learning gets extended into the next school year is a real possibility.
“I heard someone say the ship is going out to sea while we’re building it. And there’s some truth to that,” Midland Public Schools Superintendent Mike Sharrow said.
Sharrow is like a lot of school superintendents trying to navigate the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 crisis.
He said his district is considering the possibility of virtual learning in the fall.
“We’re looking at potentially continuing to offer virtual to those who like it. And then if it’s needed, to continue some kind of virtual in order to have safe protocols. We want to make sure we’re in a position to offer that as well,” Sharrow said.
Sharrow said more permanent changes are likely whenever classes resume face to face.
“I do expect that we’re going to have to be more proactive in social distancing and screening all the way through the fall, over the next few years,” Sharrow said.
It’s no secret that measures put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19 have sent the state’s economy into a tailspin.
Sharrow is anticipating the biggest cut to state education funding that he’s seen during his time as superintendent.
“We hope they prioritize education over other things as we go forward. We’ll push for that, but we are already planning that we’ll certainly see a reduction in state aid,” Sharrow said.
Sharrow said it’s too early to know how that impacts the district’s budget.
With the start of a new school year months away, no one – including Sharrow – knows what that will look like.
“It’s all speculation and trying to develop as many plans and be in the best position as the picture gets a little clearer,” Sharrow said.
Saginaw and Bay City Public Schools both said they are planning for many scenarios, but do not have any details to share just yet.
