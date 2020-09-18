As football kicks off, schools are making adjustments to get the community involved.
"Just exciting to have sports back for our kids," Gabe Rodriguez said.
The Bridgeport High School Athletic Director is like a lot of people throughout Mid-Michigan, ready to kick off Friday Night Lights.
The battle on gridiron will be different this year because of COVID-19 protocols.
Rodriguez says only guests of participants and those deemed essential for the game are allowed inside the stadium.
"Band is not on the table,” he said. “Sideline cheer, if you have sideline cheer, that is on the table."
All players will need to social distance on the sidelines and wear either a mask, gator, or face shield on the bench and in the game.
"So that will look a little different,” Rodriguez said. “We're going to try to give a couple of spaces in case they need to drop it, they can move themselves so there's six feet of distancing all the way around...and so they can get a breath of fresh air."
If you can't make the game don't worry. Superintendent Mark Whelton tells me he plans to stream all the action through Facebook live.
"It'll be my first time pushing this out to the community, so I’m excited," Welton said.
He wants to look at more ways to bring Bearcat Football to the masses
"We'll advance that as we go into the season with the different formats on YouTube and NFHS pixellot."
"Our boys have no issues with it, our coach has no issues with it,” Rodriguez said. “So, you know for our kids it's what they have to do and they're willing to take that so they can play the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.