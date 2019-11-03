More than a dozen universities, museums and art and cultural centers across Michigan have been awarded grants for projects and programs.
Michigan Humanities recently announced a total of roughly $175,000 in grants to 13 organizations. The Humanities Grants support projects exploring history, theater, reading, education and community identity.
Recipients of the grants, worth up to $15,000, include the Flint Youth Film Festival, Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer for the "Women's Suffrage Project" and Marquette Regional History Center for "The Great Outdoors: The History of Outdoor Recreation in Marquette County."
Michigan Humanities CEO Shelly Kasprzycki says the selected projects "bring new ideas and unknown perspectives to light." She adds they also "attract visitors and support community development."
