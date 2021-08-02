In March 2020, the coronavirus turned the world upside down for teachers and students across the country.
As remote learning became a new normal of the pandemic, some students struggled in class as they adapted to the new way of schooling.
“We spent a lot of time last spring planning for remediation or catch-up during the summer period,” Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.
Bigelow is like a lot of school administrators across the country doing what they can to make sure no child is left behind.
Bigelow said summer school was extended. In some cases, summer classes are going until the start of the new school year – which begins Aug. 24. Bigelow said students will take assessment tests this fall so instructors can determine where each student is academically. The district will provide its students with what they call a multi-tiered system of support, all in an effort to give them the education they need.
“In addition to the typical education that they get beyond the day, if there are additional components that are needed, we try to wrap those around the student during that school day to catch them up as soon as possible,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow said virtual learning has worked well for some of his students and not so well for others. He said for some, it may be a long road back.
“I cannot make the promise that everybody will be caught up in June of 2022. We may run into circumstances where catch up requires more than a year. It may be a couple of years. In some cases, it may even be more than that. This is just a situation that we haven’t been through before and not all students learn at the same pace. And so again, it could look a little differently based on who we’re dealing with,” Bigelow said.
