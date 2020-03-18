"I hope that we're back and get at least a month of school if not longer, but we're prepared either way," Hemlock Public School Superintendent Don Killingbeck said.
Killingbeck is hoping students will return to his buildings in early April.
Concerns over the coronavirus have made planning for future school events difficult.
Killingbeck is like a lot of school administrators across the state, watching and waiting to see what Governor Gretchen Whitmer does next.
"Those kinds of things are going to be decisions that we're making as we know,” Killingbeck said. “So, you know for example if it's canceled until the end of the year then we're going to make contingency plans for graduation, for prom, for those kinds of things. I can't tell you exactly what it will be right now, but we want to make sure our kids get the best."
He says he is dealing with this adversity firsthand. He has a daughter who is a senior here at Hemlock High School.
“It's been sad,” Killingbeck said. “I'm not going to put it any other way. It's been difficult at home. It's been difficult to see her going through that, not being able to perform, not being able to go to solo ensemble and all those kinds of things."
But Killingbeck is quick to point out that the safety of all his students is top priority. He's eager to see these empty hallways filled with students again, but only when the time is right.
"Knowing that our kids can come back eventually is exciting,” he said. “We would be happy to see kids but we also want people to be safe."
