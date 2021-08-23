Thousands of mid-Michigan students are now home from their first day of school, for some students it was their first time back to in-person learning in more than a year.
"We're just excited for him to be able to be with his friends again and have like the full experience and the social engagement,” said Robin Hamilton, a Hemlock parent.
Back to school, back to in person learning, but covid, still in the back of parents' minds.
"I am worried about just what's going on with covid delta right now,” said Dan, a Hemlock parent>>
Dan has three kids, but only one of them is vaccinated.
"They've been very proactive about some of the changes, better than some of the other schools, but, how it shakes out, what's going to come up over the next couple months, who knows you know,” Dan said.
Right now, the only place masks are required is on the bus. There's no mandate for it in classrooms.
"We have him masked of course he doesn't, he's not vaccinated, but I am. And you know, I mean we just are gonna be able to do what we can do,” said Yolanda spooner, a Hemlock grandmother.
Hemlock Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck has a three-tier plan for the year, for no cases, single cases, and covid transmission.
"We just had very little cases or transmission at school last year, and so one of the things though too, our plan is very flexible, fluid, and in the moment. We will make decisions at a micro level,” Killingbeck said.
Meaning making changes to single classrooms or buildings if need be, not the whole school.
"I went here as well, they always, have always been very clean, very diligent. And so, I know that they're gonna take the best care that they can of them,” Hamilton said.
Hemlock doesn't have a vaccine mandate either, it'll wait on guidance from state and local health officials on that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.