Schools working to make up for lost time after deep freeze

The deep freeze is forcing many schools to close for an entire week.
The unexpected time off is creating difficulties for teachers and school leaders are working to repair building damage due to the cold.
“Well it was a long week,” said Stephen Bigelow, the superintendent of Bay City Public Schools. “I’m actually anxious to get students back into the schools.”
Bigelow is one of many districts throughout Mid-Michigan to shut down for the last five days thanks to the wicked winter weather.
Bigelow said the arctic blast took a toll.
“We’ve had some water main breaks in buildings,” Bigelow said. “We had a sprinkler system in out transportation building in a certain area that ended up freezing and you know you come into water and ice all over the building.”
Some school buses were no match for the sub-zero temperatures.
“As of around 11 a.m. we still had 13 buses that we not able to get started and so they’re working on those making sure that the fleet’s going to be up and running,” Bigelow said.
But it’s not just buildings and buses affected by the unexpected week off. Lesson plans have also been impacted.
“We have a great teaching staff here and they will modify and adapt as needed,” Bigelow said. “So those lesson plans aren’t thrown out. They get postponed a little bit and maybe aren’t to make sure that we can get all the instructional components that we need to by the end of the year.”
Despite the adversity, Bigelow said at this point the buildings and buses are ready to go.
Now there’s a new worry with temperatures poised to spike into the 40s by Sunday that mild air could present its own set of problems.
“Anytime you got that freezing and thawing you’ve got some expanding and contracting with pipes and so on,” Bigelow said. “So we have crews making sure that they’re taking a very close look at everything and we do plan on being up and running on Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.