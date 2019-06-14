Former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has responded to the decision to dismiss the cases against eight people charged in connection to the Flint Water Crisis.
The current prosecution team said they had concerns about how Schuette's team began the investigation, especially when it came to pursuing available evidence.
The team plans to begin the investigation over and will still have the option to issue charges against the same individuals.
You can read their statement here.
Schuette issued a response in a series of tweets on Thursday, June 13:
During my tenure as Attorney General, the department initiated three major investigations: Nassar, the Catholic Church and the Flint Water Crisis. All three were staffed and conducted with the highest level of professionalism and expertise.
In addition to my contributions as Michigan’s Atrorney General, the Office of Special Counsel investigating the Flint Water Crisis utilized the expertise of Todd Flood, an experienced Wayne County Prosecutor, Andy Arena, the former head of the FBI in Detroit,
Genesee County Prosecuting Attorney David Leyton, Judge Bill Whitbeck and Judge David Hoort. Combined, the team brought more than 200 years of legal experience to bear on the Flint investigation.
The Office of Special Counsel brought 59 charges against 15 individuals. The OSC won five convictions. In addition, the OSC’s cases against Nick Lyon and Eden Wells were successfully bound over for trial and the Office of Special Counsel was fully prepared to try both cases.
We had an experienced, aggressive and hard-driving team. Everything we did was for the people of Flint.
