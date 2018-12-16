We know that some mornings can be more foggy than others, reducing visibility and causing slowdown on the roads. But have you ever heard someone say freezing fog? What exactly does that mean and how is it different from traditional fog?
Fog typically forms when the air becomes saturated at the surface; where the air temperature is the same as the dew point. The dew point is the amount of moisture measured in the atmosphere. You typically will see cool air over a warmer surface or land or water.
The difference for freezing fog is that the air temperature at the surface needs to be at or below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit). The water droplets in the fog become whats called super cooled. These water droplets will stay in a liquid form until coming into contract with a surface to freeze such as a car, tree, or even the road.
Freezing fog is known for making roads appear to have black ice or make roads has a thin, almost invisible layer of ice not very apparent to drivers. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses are subjected to freezing much quicker due to the lack of ground insulation.
Now that you know the science behind freezing fog, be sure to take the necessary per-cautions before hitting the roads when freezing fog is in the forecast.
