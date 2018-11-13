A state scientist says he made recommendations six years ago to his superiors on how to limit exposure in Michigan to contamination from industrial compounds known as PFAS, but received no immediate feedback.
Department of Environmental Quality researcher Robert Delaney said Tuesday during a summit of federal, state and local health and environmental officials in Grand Rapids that he sent then-director Dan Wyant a report in 2012.
Wyant resigned in late 2015 . The report was made public last year.
The state has since created a response team to address the issue and test water supplies.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been used in firefighting foam and other products. They can get into drinking water when products containing the chemicals are spilled onto the ground or in lakes or rivers.
