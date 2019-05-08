Some of the state’s top scientists gathered in Lansing on Wednesday to discuss how to protect families from PFAS contamination.
A recent study found Michigan has the most contaminated sites in the country.
The chemicals are used in many industrial applications and can affect your immune system, even increase the risk for cancer.
“Anywhere we’ve identified PFAS contamination, we’ve reduced those exposures immediately,” said Steve Sliver, executive director of Michigan’s PFAS Action Response Team.
PFAS continue to wreak havoc on Michigan water.
The Great Lakes State is now leading the nation with more than 49 PFAS contaminated sited. It is something Sliver says the state is not taking lightly.
“What the public really needs to know is that we are methodically prioritizing where we’re looking and identifying those exposures. And if there is contamination in their community, we will work with them. We will get them a remedy so they’re not drinking contaminated water if it’s contaminated. And we will keep them informed how we are investigating and eliminating the sources,” Sliver said.
Sliver and other panelists appeared at a water summit in Lansing on May 8 to educate the public on where the PFAS problem stands.
A big focus at the summit was how people are getting exposed to the PFAS. There are two main ways. The first is by drinking contaminated water. The second is by eating contaminated animals like fish.
The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions said it’s still unclear what effect PFAS exposure has on humans, but some studies have shown numerous health risks – including an increased risk of cancer.
“Now we have a very wide variety of chemicals, a large number of different chemicals and all of them have different properties,” said Susan Masten, professor at Michigan State University.
Masten said she has been working on drinking water treatment since 1979. She said this is going to be very challenging to eliminate, but not impossible.
The United States has banned PFOA and PFOS. Those are what’s known as legacy compounds.
“Blood levels of those chemicals, those have actually decreased significantly of those two chemicals because they’re no longer being used. So that’s the alternative. You just stop using chemicals that are difficult to degrade,” Masten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.