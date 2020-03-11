Saginaw County Medical Society has postponed its health fair due to coronavirus concerns.
The organization had a health fair scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at Horizons but it has now been postponed.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to two confirmed cases of coronavirus.
SCMS believes that postponing the event is in the best interest of the community, the vendors, and its organization.
There is no word on the new date for the health fair. TV5 will update you with that information when it becomes available.
