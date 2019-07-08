A 9-year-old boy from Connecticut has partnered with the Travis Mills Foundation in Maine to raise funds for wounded warriors and their families.
Michael Ahern loves his country, those who defend it, and ice cream.
While on vacation in Maine with his family, Michael sparked a relationship with veteran and Mid-Michigan native Travis Mills at the Fourth of July parade in Belgrade in 2017.
Mills lose part of both arms and legs while fighting in Afghanistan.
In the summer of 2018, the Ahern family donated to the Travis Mills Foundation and took a tour of the retreat, which hosts about 200 veterans and their families.
Last February, Michael decided to give back in his own way by founding Scoops for Troops.
The original idea was to raise $400 so that Michael could take the kids of the veterans at the retreat out for a day on the boat with ice cream. After accomplishing that in no time, he decided to raise his goal.
"So, I wanted to bump it up to thirty thousand dollars, so when we met up at the Travis Mills Foundation Office, they made it happen," Michael explained.
Michael is looking to raise enough through donations to pay for eight veterans and their families to stay at the retreat.
His relationship with Travis Mills is the inspiration behind the cause.
"Travis is inspiring. There's no other way to put it. You know Michael had hoped to get a picture with him back at the Miles for Mills 5K, it was so much more. Travis came over and talked, just a great guy," Michael’s father, Scott said.
"Michael wants to keep this going. Because Scoops for Troops, Michael foresees doing this every summer for the children that go to the Arden retreat. He plans on getting them ice cream every summer, and he wants to make sure they get everything that they could possibly want." Michael’s mother, Rebecca, explained.
