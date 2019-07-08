The SEA LIFE Aquarium in Auburn Hills is offering free admission to teachers for a limited time.
The aquarium started the free admission on Teacher Appreciation Day, July 6. The deal ends Aug. 10.
Teachers can enjoy free admission by showing their school ID. They can also get in up to six friends for $10 each.
The aquarium is located in the Great Lakes Crossing shopping mall.
