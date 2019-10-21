Police turned to a drone and dogs to try to solve the disappearance of a Detroit-area woman in northern Michigan, but the latest search didn't result in any new findings.
TV station WPBN reports that the search Tuesday was focused on a half-mile radius of a cabin in Honor in Benzie County. Adrienne Quintal of Warren was reported missing last week. Police say it could be a case of foul play.
State and local investigators used a drone to map the area and keep track of where they're searching.
Three weeks ago, Adrienne Quintal, from Warren, drove to a family cabin in Honor to visit her boyfriend.
The sheriff’s office says the boyfriend left the area on Tuesday.
On Thursday investigators said Quintal called a friend asking for help. When deputies arrived at the cabin, she was nowhere to be found. Her car, cellphone, and wallet were inside.
They said they found possible evidence of foul play; but say they’re still not sure if she’s in danger.
Adrienne, 47, is 5’7”, has long brown hair, brown eyes, and goes by “Ada”.
Anyone with information can call (231) 882-4487.
