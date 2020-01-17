Gofundme Eliza Trainer

The search continued on Friday, Jan. 17 for the Flushing teen who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan in Holland on New Year's night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched the area around the pier and the Holland Channel for 16-year-old Eliza Trainer.

Divers were in the water for about three hours and did not locate her, the sheriff's office said.

A vigil was held on Jan. 4 for Eliza.

