Michigan State Police and the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for a missing Michigan woman.
Three weeks ago, Adrienne Quintal, from Warren, drove to a family cabin in Honor to visit her boyfriend.
The sheriff’s office says the boyfriend left the area on Tuesday.
On Thursday investigators said Quintal called a friend asking for help. When deputies arrived at the cabin, she was nowhere to be found. Her car, cellphone, and wallet were inside.
They said they found possible evidence of foul play; but say they’re still not sure if she’s in danger.
Adrienne, 47, is 5’7”, has long brown hair, brown eyes, and goes by “Ada”.
