Several crews responded to a fire at a business in Mayville Sunday morning.
According to officials, Mayville Fire was dispatched at 4:45 a.m. to a structure fire at Northern Log Supply.
Officials said deputies and officers from the Vassar Police Department responded to M-24 near Lobdell Road and Fulton Street to direct traffic away from the fire.
An off-duty MSP trooper also assisted by evacuating homes nearby.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials have not said if anyone was in the building or hurt during the evacuations.
Scott Werner, Mayville resident, received a call from his family about 5 a.m. saying they were being cleared out by an off-duty officer and couldn't return until later that day.
Werner said the flames were so intense his family could feel them from across the street.
"They could feel it here in the driveway. She could hear stuff exploding and they were getting out of the house and they told them to get down the road," Werner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.